Watch mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker talk about her plan for Philly, from home ownership to schools

If Cherelle Parker wins the Philadelphia mayor’s race on Nov. 7, she is going to have to answer a lot of big decisions very quickly.

Who will she hire as police commissioner? Will she support the 76ers’ plan to build an arena in Center City? What will be the first major policy she proposes in the city budget plan she’ll unveil in March?

Parker, the Democratic nominee, is not likely to spill the beans on any of that until after the election, in which she is heavily favored to defeat Republican David Oh.

But in the meantime, she sat down with The Inquirer to talk about her leadership style and what kind of mayor she hopes to be if she wins in November.

In an interview at her campaign headquarters in Stenton, Parker answered questions about how she hopes history will evaluate her tenure, her approach to handling City Council, and the coalition that elected her.