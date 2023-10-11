5 places to register to vote before the Oct. 23 deadline

If you haven’t registered to vote for the Nov. 7 election, don’t worry. Registration is still open but act fast because the deadline is Oct. 23.

Any Philadelphian over 18 who has been a U.S. citizen and a PA resident for at least 30 days before Election Day, can vote. If you have registered in previous elections, there is no need to do it again, unless your address, name, or political party changes.

For folks who don’t fall into that category, registration can be done online, by mail, or in person — including at the DMV where people of legal age will now be automatically registered to vote. All you need is a driver’s license, Real ID, or social security number. Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m Oct. 23, and mail and in-person applications by 5 p.m.

In this year’s election, Philadelphians will be choosing the city’s next mayor. Also on the ballot, candidates for city council and statewide judges.

Advertisement

Haven’t voted in a while or moved recently? Check your voter registration status online. And if you need a little extra help, here is a list of places and events that can help you register to vote in person:

On October 14, register to vote, update your registration, or request a mail-in ballot at the Kappa Achievement Center. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., non-profits Next Philadelphia and the Urban League of Philadelphia will answer questions and hold a one-hour non-partisan information session for folks 21 to 44 years old.

📅 October 14, 📍5521-5529 Germantown Ave., ⌚ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 🌐eventbrite.com

Philly Community College students can register to vote in-house. Visit the Pavillion Lobby on Oct. 19 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Oct. 23 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to register, find your polling place, and learn more about the candidates.

📅 October 19 and 23, 📍1700 Spring Garden Street, ⌚ Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 🌐ccp.edu

Are you in the West Kensington area or in need of information in English and Spanish? Non-profit organization Congreso de Latinos Unidos is holding an open voter registration event on October 20. Enjoy a cup of coffee, get your voting-related questions answered, learn about community resources, and register to vote.

📅 October 20, 📍216 West Somerset St., ⌚ 10 a.m. to noon, 🌐 everyvoice-everyvote.org

Take your voter registration form to the County Election Offices before the deadline. You can request an application form by calling The City Commissioners Office at 215- 686-1590 or visiting your local Philadelphia Public Library or U.S. Post Office. Once the form is completed, take it to:

Philadelphia County Board of Elections: 1400 JFK Blvd (City Hall, Room 142), 215-686-3469. Voter Registration Office: 520 N Columbus Blvd (5th floor), 215-686-1590.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 vote.phila.gov.

Planning on getting your driver’s license or Real ID before Oct. 23? Take advantage of the appointment and get registered to vote at your local DMV.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐penndot.pa.gov

The fastest way to ensure you are registered is online at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The Voter Registration Office and Philadelphia County Board of Elections can also verify your registration status. Not a Philly resident? Contact your county’s Election Officials.