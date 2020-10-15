In Pennsylvania, if you’ve voted at your polling place before (even if it moved), you don’t need to show ID. But if you’re a first-time voter or you moved within the state, you must show ID to vote. Acceptable forms of ID can be found at votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Pages/Voter-ID-for-First-Time-Voters.aspx. If you applied for and received a mail-in ballot, you must also bring that with you (both envelopes included) and surrender it to a poll worker.