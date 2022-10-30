With the neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania entering its final days, a determined-sounding Democratic nominee John Fetterman took aim at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally on the Temple University campus Saturday, and also acknowledged his stroke-related language difficulties.

“You know the debate wasn’t easy,” said Fetterman, referring to auditory processing difficulties that affected his recent showdown with Oz.

“But I was always committed to showing up,” he continued. “After that stroke, I got knocked down, but I got back up. The core value of our campaign is we are running for anyone that has ever gotten knocked down and had to head back up, too.”

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, asked how many of the 300 people in the enthusiastic North Philadelphia audience had been through a serious illness or had a relative who had. Many raised their hands.

He vowed to be his supporters’ “51st vote” on many issues, including affordable health care, abortion rights, support for unions and increased wages, LGBTQ rights, help against gun violence, and ending the Senate filibuster.

The Senate currently is divided 50-50 between the two major parties, but because the vice president is a Democrat, the party holds a technical advantage.

As he and his supporters have throughout the campaign, Fetterman talked about Oz’s wealth, his New Jersey ties, his connection to former President Donald Trump, his television-doctor persona, and his statement during the debate that local politicians should have a say in the abortion issue.

“The choice belongs between women and their doctors, not local political officials,” Fetterman said.

Others speaking at the rally included City Council President Darrell Clarke, Pastor Darren McKinney of Bright Hope Baptist Church, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who lost to Fetterman in the Democratic primary.

Kenyatta, in his comments, said people have asked why he is campaigning for Fetterman. He said it is because of the difference between the two nominees.

“Dr. Oz has a vision of a small America, one with limited opportunities that force working people to fight for scraps while the well-off and the well-connected get more and more and more,” he said.

Fetterman, he said, can help build “a bold America that embraces the spirit of innovation and owns the next wave instead of being washed away by it.”

Fetterman’s performance during the debate increased anxiety among Democrats already nervous about tightening polls that show the race too close to call.

But his supporters said Saturday they felt he showed signs of increased strength Saturday. Some noticed some fumbled words and speech issues, but they felt they were less evident than in the debate. Some said his health issues may make him a better, more understanding leader if he is elected.

“He did brilliantly. I think he sounded excellent,” said Caroline Turner, a Philadelphia lawyer. She recalled an incident when Trump called a town in California by the wrong name.“There were so many mistakes he made.”

Gage Bernstein, 20, a Temple sophomore, said the Fetterman campaign is his first experience as a political volunteer. He said Fetterman sounded better Saturday than at an appearance the night before, and both were better than the debate.

Bernstein, who also has some speech difficulties, said he thinks Fetterman’s candidacy may encourage people to get involved in politics who might not otherwise.

“I think it will make people who are hesitant to run for office who are different more willing to run for office,” he said.

What Fetterman stands for and what he would do if elected are what retired Center City scientist Judi Space said matter to her, not whether he misspeaks some words while continuing to recover.

“He is empathetic toward people who have problems,” said Space.

“I’ve seen his progress” from the stroke, said Sylvia Metzler, a nurse-practitioner from Northeast Philadelphia. “Just like doctors who have had serious medical problems, it makes you more sensitive.”