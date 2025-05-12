A Republican group is trying to woo John Fetterman into supporting Trump’s tax plan as his relationship with Dems becomes strained

A conservative super PAC is urging Sen. John Fetterman to support President Donald Trump’s tax cut plan in a new ad wooing the Pennsylvania Democrat as his relationship with his own party has become increasingly strained.

In the spot called “Stand out,” running on cable and digital platforms, Club for Growth praises Fetterman and then urges Pennsylvanians to ask him to back the GOP-supported Trump tax cuts.

“He’s standing up for every working family in Pennsylvania,” the ad says cutting to a quote of Fetterman saying he’s a “senator for everyone.”

“And everyone in Pennsylvania will benefit if Fetterman helps extend and expand Trump’s tax cuts,” the add says. “...Tell him keep fighting for Pennsylvania, extend and expand Trump’s tax cuts.”

The ad comes as Fetterman has faced renewed scrutiny after former staffers raised concerns about ongoing mental health challenges following a 2022 stroke and 2023 treatment for depression. Former staffers have also questioned whether Fetterman is fully doing the job of a U.S. senator.

Fetterman has said he’s in good health and rejected anonymous criticism from former employees.

But the ad also shows that Republicans see an opportunity with Fetterman, who met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and has criticized members of his own party whom he disagrees with over a variety of issues.

Fetterman won every county in the state during the Democratic primary for Senate in 2022 and the momentum carried into fundraising where he was one of the most prolific small dollar fundraisers in the state.

That money has significantly dried up, recent campaign finance reports show, without an election until 2028 and as some longtime backers have grown frustrated with some of his stances.

Fetterman has rankled some Democrats in recent months for unequivocal support for Israel in its war in Gaza and his vote to support Attorney General Pam Bondi, who worked with Trump to question the outcome of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election.

Republicans have applauded those same moments. And last week, several Republicans mounted a forceful and unprompted defense of Fetterman.

“He is authentic, decent, principled, and a fighter,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) wrote on X. “These disgraceful smears against him are not the John that I know and respect.”

Few Democrats have taken the initiative to speak out in defense of Fetterman but when asked directly about him, they’ve mostly defended him.

At a town hall in Bucks County on Saturday, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz), a former Marine, who served in Iraq, said he has suffered from PTSD and relates to Fetterman’s mental health struggles.

“I trust he’s trying to do the best he can for himself, for his family and for the state. And I’m going to continue to trust that,” Gallego said.

Pennsylvania Democratic Party chairman Sharif Street said Fetterman was “perfectly capable of assessing his own health situation.”

And Street, a state senator from Philadelphia, noted that voters backed Fetterman as he was in the throes of recovering from a stroke in a moment when he became a model for many people who have gone through significant health challenges.

“Pennsylvanians understood that Senator Fetterman had some major health issues when they elected him. It was no secret. They didn’t cover it up,” Street said. “… We didn’t vote for John Fetterman because he was perfect. We voted for him because he succeeded despite his imperfections,” Street said.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a DNC vice chair who ran against Fetterman in the 2022 primary said “on many things” Fetterman has been a solid Democratic vote. He declined to weigh in on reports about his health or job abilities.

“John, his family, his staff, they see him on a daily basis and they can speak with a level of credibility about these stories,” Kenyatta said. “I can’t really add anything to what has been reported.”

Fetterman has said he opposes Trump’s tax cuts

As for Trump’s tax cuts, Fetterman’s office did not respond to a request from the Inquirer seeking comment. But heeding the group’s wish to back the tax cuts would be somewhat out of character, even for a senator who has shown a more independent streak.

He voted against the budget blueprint for the package now under debate in Congress, which would include an extension of Trump’s tax cuts. He told Politico on Friday that he continues to oppose that effort.

“I’ll always fight for working families in Pennsylvania, but this bill would gut essential services like Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP that Pennsylvanians depend on — all to give tax cuts to the ultra rich,” he said in the statement. “I can never support hurting hardworking Pennsylvania families to put more money in the pockets of billionaires and the top 1 percent.”

Trump has called to to extend the 2017 tax cuts, noting that on average almost every income group would get some tax relief. Democrats have noted that not everyone would and the cuts skew in favor of wealthy Americans.