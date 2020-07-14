The local wins followed the 2018 election of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. She won an open seat after the GOP incumbent, Ryan Costello, decided not to seek reelection after the Democratic-led state Supreme Court’s decision that the congressional map was an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander drawn to benefit Republicans. The high court imposed a new map, and the new 6th District was less favorable to the GOP.