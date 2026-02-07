John Fetterman asks DHS to halt development of ICE detention centers in Pennsylvania, saying they will burden local communities

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D., Pa., is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to hit the brakes on its plan to develop two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in Pennsylvania, saying they will have a negative impact on local communities.

“While I have been clear in my support for the enforcement of federal immigration law, this decision will do significant damage to these local tax bases, set back decades-long efforts to boost economic development, and place undue burdens on limited existing infrastructure in these communities,” Fetterman wrote in a letter addressed to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and posted online Saturday.

Fetterman’s criticism comes shortly after the department purchased an $87 million warehouse in Bern Township, Berks County, and a nearly $120 million former Big Lots distribution center in Tremont Township, Schuylkill County.

The Tremont Township detention center would house as many as 7,500 people, Fetterman noted, while the Bern Township one would be capable of detaining 1,500 people.

Bern Township has 6,706 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is next to the city of Reading. The facility is near an Amazon warehouse and the Mountain Springs Camping Resort.

Tremont Township — where the much larger detention center is set to be built — has just 283 residents and is next to the 1,670-resident Tremont Borough. Tremont is in a rural area northeast of Harrisburg, near the Appalachian Trail, state game lands, and Ft. Indiantown Gap, an Army National Guard training center.

In his letter, Fetterman said local and state officials didn’t have a chance to weigh in on how these massive facilities would impact everything from sewer systems and the electrical grid to hospitals and emergency medical services.

“Both townships do not currently have the capacity to meet the demands of these detention centers, with Tremont Township officials specifically stating the proposed 7,500-bed detention facility would quadruple the existing burden on their public infrastructure system,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman said that the facilities would amount to a tax loss of $1.6 million to the communities.

Fetterman requested that DHS agree to several conditions before proceeding further with the sites.

He asked for an “impact assessment,” details on the criteria used to select these facilities, an agreement that federal funds be used to upgrade them, and “a commitment to a period of public engagement and dialogue with these communities.”

“Due to these significant concerns, it is my fear that DHS and ICE did not perform any due diligence, spending more than $200 million in tax dollars for warehouses that cannot be adequately converted and further eroding trust between Pennsylvanians and the Federal government,” Fetterman said.

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.