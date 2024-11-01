Harris’ final Pennsylvania campaign ads feature Gov. Shapiro

Vice President Kamala Harris is rolling out her closing message to Pennsylvanians with Gov. Josh Shapiro by her side.

The campaign released an ad titled “Future” that shows Shapiro and Harris together as Shapiro says, “This election, it’s bigger than us. It’s about the future. Do you want more chaos or, like me, are you ready for some common sense?”

Advertisement

It’s not much of a surprise that Harris is leaning on Shapiro, a popular first-term governor, to help get her message across in the final days of a tight election that could come down to Pennsylvania.

Shapiro, who was in the running to be Harris’ running mate on the Democratic ticket, has been stumping around the country -- and the commonwealth -- for Harris since being passed over for the vice presidential pick. The former Pennsylvania attorney general, who has long held national ambitions, in the process been able to build up his national brand as a moderate Democrat willing to work across the aisle.

In the ad he touts having known Harris for two decades, calls her practical, and uses his own favorite catchphrase, saying she “gets stuff done.”

Shapiro has been one of the most active surrogates for Harris in and outside must-win Pennsylvania, rivaling Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Shapiro talks with national and local media about Harris, and gave a prime-time speech during the Democratic National Convention, arguing that Democrats are the party of “real freedom.”

He’s also helped raise money and campaign for out-of-state Democrats, like U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D., Wisconsin), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Georgia), and North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein.

The spotlight and Shapiro’s penchant for fundraising translated to a big haul this quarter when the first-term Democratic governor reported raising $9 million since Jan. 1, with nearly $9 million cash in hand as of Oct. 22. It’s a significant war chest for someone who isn’t up for reelection until 2026. He also contributed $1 million so far to the state House Democrats to help them maintain and expand their state House majority.

The new ad, airing across the Commonwealth on digital platforms and broadcast, is part of a deluge of money pumped into the race in the final days. More than half a billion dollars has been spent in Pennsylvania on the presidential race.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.