Gov. Josh Shapiro gives a prime-time speech at the DNC defining ‘real freedom’

CHICAGO — Gov. Josh Shapiro brought his motto of “real freedom” to the national stage on Wednesday in a prime-time speech before the Democratic National Convention, after weeks of making a name for himself as the popular and moderate governor in one of the nation’s most important swing states.

Shapiro, 51, is Pennsylvania’s first-term Democratic governor. A rising star in the Democratic Party, he made his DNC debut this year, never having spoken at previous conventions.

And this week, he made a splash in Chicago, following weeks in the national spotlight as a contender to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate that led him to speak to nearly a dozen state party breakfasts, give dozens of interviews with media outlets across the ideological spectrum, and host a “Real Freedom” happy hour to kick off the convention.

As Shapiro took the stage, the Pennsylvania delegation chanted “get s— done!” — his administration’s motto. His daughter Sophia, and wife Lori, sat with the group, next to Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

Shapiro gave a brief but energizing speech on the third night of the convention, defining “real freedom” as access to good schools, clean water and safe communities — and accusing former President Donald Trump and Republicans of trying to limit the rights of Americans.

“While [Trump] cloaks himself in the blanket of freedom, what he’s offering isn’t freedom at all,” Shapiro said. “Because it’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. It’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies. And it sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner.”

Shapiro ran through several examples of what he sees as “real freedom” in the United States, and claimed that Democrats are the party that actually believes in it. He also hearkened back to the Founding Fathers declaring independence in Philadelphia nearly 250 years ago from a king, adding that Americans have continuously chosen to advance freedom since then.

Shapiro’s message — and his successful campaign stump speech from 2022 that helped him win Pennsylvania by 14 percentage points that year — fit in with the night’s theme, “A Fight for our Freedoms.” He spoke in a prime spot in the hour before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was scheduled to take the stage.

“Kamala and Tim’s names may be on the ballot, but it’s your rights, it’s our rights, it’s our future and freedoms that are on the line,” Shapiro told the crowd. “You have the power to shape the future of this country, just like our ancestors who fought for freedom on the battlefield and sat-in at lunch counters so their kids could stand up.”

He encouraged Democrats to organize at home and on their “For You” pages, a direct call to young people using TikTok and other social media apps to get out the vote in November. Shapiro has expanded the governor’s office to better reach constituents, using TikTok and Instagram to connect with them.

Shapiro has been in the national eye since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month, thrusting him into the spotlight as a potential vice presidential candidate to run alongside Harris. He remains Pennsylvania’s most popular politician after weeks of scrutiny, including several pressure campaigns against him.

But Wednesday, though his voice was hoarse, he got to show off one of his most-complimented talents — his public speaking — to thousands of Democratic delegates and donors in Chicago and millions of viewers at home.

Shapiro, whose speech cadence is often compared to that of former President Barack Obama, earlier in the day said Obama is “the greatest orator of my lifetime.”

”I don’t, like, listen to Barack Obama’s speeches, I don’t try and do that. I speak from the heart,” Shapiro said during a live interview with Politico ahead of his speech.

Shapiro also told Politico that the motto of “real freedom” came from a conversation with his wife and high-school sweetheart, Lori, at the kitchen table during his 2022 gubernatorial run, after she was upset with Republicans claiming they were the party protecting freedom. He took notes during the conversation, and debuted it on the campaign trail in Erie a few days later.

His speech before the DNC is a continuation of that message, he said. As he left the stage in Chicago Wednesday night, Shapiro pointed at the Pennsylvania delegation, where his wife and daughter sat. “I love you,” he said.