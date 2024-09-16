President Joe Biden will be back in Philly today. Here’s everything you need to know.
Biden's trip comes a day after former President Donald Trump was targeted in a second assassination attempt, according to the FBI.
President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia today to speak at the National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference at the Marriott Downtown in Center City.
Biden’s visit comes a day after former President Donald Trump was the apparent target of a second assassination attempt at his Florida golf course.
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philly Tuesday for a conversation with the National Association of Black Journalists. She held a rally in Wilkes-Barre last week.
Undated and misdated Pennsylvania ballots may not be counted in November after court ruling.
Biden’s schedule in Philadelphia on Monday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 1:15 p.m., according to his public schedule.
From there, he’ll travel to Center City, where he’s scheduled to begin his speech at the National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference at the Marriott Downtown at 2:30 p.m.
Trump okay following apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club
Sunday was to be a day of relative rest for Donald Trump, a rare breather this deep into a presidential campaign. Aside from sounding off on social media, golf was on the agenda.
Then the Secret Service spotted the muzzle of a rifle sticking out of a fence in bushes at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, and everything changed.
Kamala Harris will be in Philly on Tuesday
Vice President Kamala Harris will be interviewed live by members of the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday afternoon at WHYY, Philadelphia’s NPR affiliate.
The conversation, which will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, is scheduled to come roughly seven weeks after former President Donald Trump first publicly questioned and attacked Harris’ racial identity during a combative interview at the group’s conference in July.
Josh Shapiro kicks off ‘Reproductive Freedom’ bus tour in Philly
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday afternoon kicked off Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign’s “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour inside the Independence Visitor Center in Old City, where he criticized former President Donald Trump’s record on abortion and said that the western part of the state has seen an influx of women seeking “basic health care.”
“We have seen a dramatic increase, thousands of women, coming from West Virginia and Ohio, where they do not have the same level of reproductive freedom in those states, coming here to get basic health care, coming here to have an abortion if they so choose,” Shapiro told the crowd. “I made clear, our doors are open in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for women across all of these United States.”