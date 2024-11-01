Did you vote early in Philly or Montco? Check here to see if your ballot has an issue and learn what to do.

For the first time, election officials in Philadelphia and Montgomery County are publishing a daily-updated list of voters whose mail ballots contain deficiencies.

If you or someone you know voted by mail in Philadelphia or Montco, you can learn if their ballots were among the nearly 4,000 in those two counties that were flagged for having a problem by using the search tool below. Common problems include missing signatures, incomplete addresses, and missing secrecy envelopes.

Good news: If you submitted a defective ballot, there’s still time to have your vote counted.

If you cast your mail ballot in another county, you can find out if your ballot was flagged — or simply learn if it was received and processed — by using the ballot status search tool through the Pennsylvania Department of State.

If you can’t see or use the search tool above, click here.

How to fix a deficient mail ballot in Philadelphia

It is too close to Election Day to request a replacement ballot by mail. City Commissioner Seth Bluestein said voters who wish to correct their ballots should go in-person to City Hill or one of the city’s 10 satellite election offices between now and Election Day, which is Nov. 5. No appointment is necessary. Click here for office address and hours. Voters with disabilities can send a designated agent to pick up their materials by filling out this form.

For additional information, reach out to one of the county’s three elected commissioners here.

How to fix a deficient mail ballot in Montgomery County

After Nov. 1, voters can only cancel and replace their ballots in person. Visit the Montco election office in Norristown or one of the county’s eight satellite offices. No appointment is necessary. Click here for office hours and addresses. The deadline to replace a deficient ballot at these offices is on Monday, Nov. 4. Voters with disabilities can send a designated agent to pick up their voting materials by filling out this form.

For additional information, contact: Montgomery County Voter Services at 610-278-3280 or montcovotes@montgomerycountypa.gov

This article was corrected. The number of mail ballots with deficiencies for Philadelphia and Montgomery County as of Oct. 31 is nearly 4,000.