Mehmet Oz met with city officials in Kensington and defended Medicaid cuts in swing through Philadelphia

City officials met with Mehmet Oz in Kensington on Monday to advocate for protecting Medicaid but in the same trip Oz defended congressional Republicans as they advance a bill that would reduce spending on the program.

Oz, President Donald Trump’s newly confirmed administrator for the nation’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, famously visited Kensington in 2017 with his TV crew. After his episode aired, the city cleared a longstanding encampment where people had sold and used drugs, a decision that some claim further destabilized the neighborhood. He visited again in 2022 during his unsuccessful campaign for Senate, walking along the perimeter of McPherson Square as news cameras trailed him.

Advertisement

Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley said officials requested to meet with Oz on Monday once they knew he would be in town. The goal was to show him how “vitally important” Medicaid and Medicare are to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s efforts to combat addiction.

Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and Public Safety Director Adam Geer joined Oz on the tour, along with Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors Consortium.

“The group walked along a portion of Kensington Avenue with Dr. Oz to see conditions there first-hand,” Garrett Harley said, calling it “a productive intergovernmental conversation.”

Stanford said that she spoke with Oz about the Riverview Wellness Village, the Parker administration-funded recovery housing complex where she manages the medical suite. She said she told Oz that most residents at the 300-bed facility rely on Medicaid and Medicare to fund their care.

“I told him we can’t operate without Medicaid and Medicare, because our patients run from 19 to 65. This is real for us,” she said.

At one point, Oz asked what CMS could do to help programs like hers, Stanford said. She replied that the federal government could consider covering housing programs like Riverview for people with substance use disorder through Medicaid, as stable housing can offer patients with addiction stability and protection against relapsing.

She said Oz was receptive, and said he’d like to come back to the city to visit the program. “It was an opportunity to present a solution, to be able to discuss what we’re doing in real time,” Stanford said. “For the CMS administrator to hear us talk about it and say he’s interested in coming back to see it was a win.”

Earlier in the day, Oz spoke to anchors on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia, where he defended planned reductions to Medicaid, the federal program which provides health coverage for low-income and disabled Americans.

“The question for us as a nation, this is a bipartisan issue, is, how do you take care of the most vulnerable?” Oz said on Good Day, discussing his plans to visit Kensington.

“Well, you certainly don’t cut Medicare and Medicaid,” host Mike Jerrick said to Oz.

“We will not cut Medicaid,” Oz maintained.

m

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the House Republican plan as it stands would result in 7.6 million Americans losing Medicaid health insurance over ten years. The cuts would help cover the cost of extending tax breaks Trump instituted in his first term.

Critics of work requirements have noted that most people on Medicaid already work. In Arkansas, one of the few states that instituted a work requirement under the previous Trump administration, research has suggested that the measure kept eligible patients from getting Medicaid because of confusion over the new requirements.

Oz said the program has grown massively in the last five years and argued it is susceptible to fraud, claiming there are ample cases of people collecting in multiple states.

“We have not policed the program well,” Oz said.

In Pennsylvania, Medicaid enrollment increased during the COVID-19 pandemic because the federal government stopped requiring patients to confirm their eligibility for the program every year. In the last year, as eligibility checks have resumed, statewide enrollment in Medicaid has declined by more than 700,000 people.

Some of those patients were no longer eligible for the program because they found new employment, but many people who are still eligible lost coverage because they didn’t properly complete paperwork to re-enroll.

Democratic state lawmakers and health providers from around the Philadelphia region warned last week that billions of dollars in Republican-proposed Medicaid cuts would devastate their constituents, especially Black patients who disproportionately rely on the government-funded health coverage, and health providers who serve high numbers of Medicaid patients. Those include some of the major health systems in the area, like Temple Health, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania.

Debate is ongoing in the House this week over controversial changes to the federal share of Medicaid payments. House Republicans are looking for compromises that please both conservatives looking for deeper cuts and moderates wary of the blowback, should people lose coverage.

Oz said in the interview he had plans to visit the CMS regional office in Philadelphia on and an elder care facility. He said he was in town over the weekend for his grandson’s first birthday party and told the anchors he lives “in Philadelphia” but has spent less time here recently because of his role in Washington.

The celebrity doctor and former TV host lived in New Jersey for decades and bought a home in Bryn Athyn during his 2022 Senate run.