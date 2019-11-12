Warren landed at Penn in 1987 after stints at the University of Houston and University of Texas. At Houston, she had taught commercial law and was reluctant to take on a second class on bankruptcy. But when she wrote Axelrod, her Rutgers mentor responded that “if teaching was too hard for me, I should look for something easier," Warren said in her statement. "So I did it. Allan Axelrod taught me law, but he taught me more about the responsibilities of being a scholar and a teacher. I owe him more than I could ever repay.”