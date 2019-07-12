Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor, told reporters Friday morning he would be resigning from the administration amid the controversy over his role in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal.
Acosta made the announcement alongside Trump outside the White House Friday morning, telling reporters he did not think "it is right or fair” for the focus to fall on him, adding “I thought the right thing was to step aside.”
Acosta also criticized the media for focusing on a case “that is over 12 years old," adding that he didn’t think it was fair for the Department of Labor “to have Epstein as the focus.”
Trump, who was standing alongside Acosta as he made the announcement, told reporters that Patrick Pizzella, the deputy secretary of labor, would take over as acting labor secretary.
Acosta’s announcement comes just days after he addressed calls for him to resign following revelations about his role in a sweetheart plea deal offered to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is facing new federal charges in New York for allegedly running a sex-trafficking ring. At the time, Acosta was the top federal prosecutor in Miami.
This is a developing story. Here are live updates:
Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of Oversight and Reform Committee, issued a statement saying Acosta “did the right thing” by stepping down.
“Acosta did the right thing. The way he addressed the Epstein case and the way he treated these young ladies is extremely unfortunate," Cummings said in a statement. "I’m hopeful the President appoints someone who will be sensitive to women in workplace and do all things people need done for them in the Department of Labor. That is so important. But I think he did right thing.”
