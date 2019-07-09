“If you go back and look at everybody else’s decisions, whether it’s a U.S. attorney, or an assistant U.S. attorney or a judge, if you go back 12 or 15 years ago or 20 years ago and look at their past decisions, I would think you would probably find that they would wish they’d maybe did it a different way,” Trump told reporters, according to the Associated Press. While Trump said he would be looking “very closely” at the case, the president also said he feels “very badly” for the labor secretary.