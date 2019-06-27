Wednesday night, 10 Democratic presidential candidates will face off in Miami in the first primary debate of an election cycle that will dominate news coverage for the next 495 days.
The debate itself begins at 9 p.m., and will air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. It’ll also stream for free on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app. You can also stream the debate live here on Inquirer.com:
Due to the randomness of the selection process, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the only Democratic presidential candidate on the stage tonight who is among the top five in national polling. After a sluggish start, Warren comes into tonight’s debate with significant momentum, with recent polls nearly eliminating the lead once held by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Among the leading candidates facing off against her tonight are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is looking for a breakout moment for his stalled campaign.
Rounding out the debate tonight are six other candidates hoping to do enough to qualify for the third Democratic debate in September: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The other 10 candidates — including Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigeg — will face off Thursday at 9 p.m.
The stage tonight will also be crowded with moderators. NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt will handle both hours of the debate, and will be joined by Today show host Savannah Guthrie, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, The Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow, and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.
“We’ll have 10 Democratic candidates for office on that stage. Almost an equal number of moderators, but that’s a subject for another time,” MSNBC host Brian Williams joked during the network’s pre-debate coverage.
Follow along here for live updates.
One candidate who will be absent from the debate stage tonight and Thursday is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who failed to qualify according to the DNC’s rules. Instead, Bullock is holding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire on both nights of the Democrats’ first primary debate bullock debate.
Speaking to reporters in Miami ahead of the debate, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez suggested Bullock would be on the stage next month in Detroit during the party’s second primary debate, which will air on CNN.
“Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Gov. Bullock is on stage at the next debate because he’s a great candidate who has a remarkable vision,” Perez told reporters. “You can’t change the rules midway because I like someone. I like Gov. Bullock a lot and that’s not a reason to change the rules you put forth and everybody follows.”
With 20 Democratic presidential candidates scheduled to take the debate stage the next two nights, it’s sometimes hard to stand out from the herd.
Ahead of tonight’s debate, NPR correspondent Scott Detrow caught the arrival of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who was reportedly asked by a member of the security staff, “Are you here to pick up press credentials?”
Hickenlooper responded, “I’m a candidate.”
Several hours later, after Detrow’s tweet went viral, Hickenlooper hopped on Twitter and wrote, “Last time, we elected the most famous candidate. Let’s try something new.”