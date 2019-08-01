DETROIT -- “Go easy on me, kid,” Joe Biden said as he and Sen. Kamala Harris greeted one another on the debate stage Wednesday night.
She didn’t. Neither did he. In fact, the 10 Democratic presidential candidates held back little as they exchanged fire over immigration, health care and who had committed the worst offenses when it came to criminal punishment and race relations.
Biden, the front runner, was at the center of most exchanges, absorbing blows from all directions and delivering shots back, while the candidates spent relatively little time discussing the one figure who unifies Democrats, President Donald Trump.
Biden needed to show a more steady presence after being blasted in the party’s first debate, and came armed this time ready to take on his rivals — unloading on Harris for engaging in “double talk” on her health plan, telling viewers to Google her record as a prosecutor and attacking Sen. Cory Booker’s crime policies when he was mayor of Newark.
At times, though, it seemed like nine against one as rivals challenged Biden on his four-decade record and he found himself backtracking on or defending old comments and now-unpopular policies. "Everybody’s talking about how terrible I am on all these issues. Barack Obama knew exactly who I was,” Biden said.
Biden fumbled some of his lines, and seemed to lack a strong answer to criticism of the Obama administration’s deportation policies — but weathered the attacks much better than in the first debate, when he seemed stung.
Democratic voters consistently rate health care as one of the most important issues in the election, if not at the very top of their agenda -- and that was reflected over both nights, in which the arguments over how to expand health care, how fast, and whether to keep private insurance or not dominated long opening segments.
It’s a personal and emotional issue. It’s one that has animated Democrats for years: the Affordable Care Act is one of the party’s most significant achievements in a generation and Democrats surged to control of the U.S. House last year largely on promises to defend the law.
But as this campaign has shown, it’s also an evolving debate, one that has Democrats now pushing for more, especially after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) captured liberal imaginations with his Medicare for All plan.
Wednesday’s debate largely centered on Harris’ (Calif.) recently released health plan, which attempts to split the difference between those who want to eliminate private health insurance in favor of a government-run system and those who want to keep private plans but offer an option for people to buy into public health coverage.
Biden, who had been blistered by Harris in the previous debate, blasted her plan’s cost ($3 trillion over 10 years, he said) and long roll out.
“Obamacare is working,” he said, referring to the Affordable Care Act. “The way to build this and to get to it immediately is to build on Obamacare.”
He called for a public option built onto the existing law. Sen. Michael Bennet (D. Colo.) joined in.
“It doesn’t make sense for us to take away insurance form half the people in this room and put huge taxes on nearly everyone in this room,” Bennet said.
Harris said her plan would cover all Americans and ensure “the kind of health care you get will not be a function of where you work.”
While Biden used Obamacare to defend his position on healthcare, Biden’s association with the Obama administration became more controversial when the conversation turned to immigration. He was asked several times - by moderators and rivals - to defend the three million deportations in Obama’s two terms. (Biden also defended his position that illegal border crossings should remain a crime instead of a civil offense, as proposed by former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.)
Biden noted that Castro was also part of that Obama administration.
“Mr. Vice President, it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn’t,” Castro said to applause. “What we need are politicians that actually have some guts on this issue”
“I have guts enough to say this plan doesn’t make sense," Biden shot back. “The fact of the matter is when people cross the border illegally it is illegal to do it unless they are seeking asylum. People should have to get in line.”
Through it all, Biden defended Obama as the president who passed the Dreamers Act, rather than reveal anything about internal discussions about deportations or criticize him.
“I was vice president. I am not the president. I keep my recommendations in private," he said.
Booker said Biden picks and chooses when to embrace Obama. “You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and not do it when its not.”
Later, Biden responded to a question about whether his ideas are progressive enough by citing the administration’s bailout of Michigan’s auto industry and helping Detroit get out of bankrupcy.
Booker arrived at the debate needing a breakout moment after months without gaining traction -- and he and Biden had signaled that both were eager for a clash on criminal justice reform.
Biden opened by saying Booker “went out and hired Rudy Guiliani’s guy,” as mayor of Newark. He was referring to Booker hiring the former New York police commissioner who had worked in Giuliani’s tough-on-crime administration.
“If you want to compare records, and frankly I’m shocked that you do,” Booker said, before lacing into Biden over his support for the 1994 crime bill, one he said the former vice president continued to promote until 2015. The bill, which had broad support at the time, is now widely blamed for spiking incarceration, especially among people of color.
As several candidates blasted Trump as a racist, the debate over criminal justice policy was one of the sharpest exchanges as Democrats battled over who has done the most to help, or hurt, people of color.
African American voters have made up a key part of Biden’s support so far, and Booker and Harris, who are both black, have both hoped to chip away at that advantage.
“There’s a saying in my community, you’re dipping into the Kool Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker told Biden.
“I’m happy you evolved but you offer no redemption to the people in prison right now,” due to the law, Booker said.
Harris and Biden then clashed, again, over Biden’s views past opposition to school busing in the 1970s. “It was wrong to take that position,” she said, returning to the topic that made her the star of the first debate last month.
But this time, Biden was ready and hit back, pointing to questions about Harris’ conduct as a U.S. Attorney, and misconduct by people she supervised.
“Google ‘1000 prisoners freed Kamala Harris,’” Biden told the audience of millions.
For lower polling candidates, going after Biden was a strategy to inject oxygen into their campaigns. Only half of the candidates on the stage Wednesday have met the heightened requirements for the debates in September. Wednesday seemed to do little to create moments that might improve chances for seeing Bennet, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio next month.
Toward the end of the night, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’d hinted she’d be going after Biden, quoted an op-ed Biden wrote decades ago in which he said women working outside of the home were “avoiding responsibility," and would “lead to the deterioration of the family.”
Biden said the op-ed was written in the context of a child care bill that he wanted to benefit lower-income families, rather than those earning a higher income.
“That was a long time ago," he said, noting he wrote the Violence Against Women Act and that Gillibrand has commended him on his record on women’s rights. “I don’t know what’s happened except that your’e now your running for president.”