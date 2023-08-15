Read the full Trump Georgia indictment

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the fourth time. He was charged for his role in efforts to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.

Late Monday night, the Fulton County grand jury voted to bring 13 felony charges against the former president, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law.

Here’s a full PDF of the indictment against Trump and 18 others, including Philadelphia GOP campaign operative Mike Roman: