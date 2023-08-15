Who is Mike Roman, the Philly campaign operative charged in Georgia with helping Trump efforts to overturn the 2020 election?

A Philadelphia GOP campaign operative was among 18 allies of former President Donald Trump indicted with him on Monday in a sweeping racketeering case accusing them of seeking to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Mike Roman, who served as director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, was charged by a state grand jury with seven counts including racketeering conspiracy and conspiracies to commit forgery, to impersonate a public officer, to commit false statements and to file false documents.

Roman’s role as one of the chief implementers of Trump’s plan to organize slates of so-called fake electors in battleground states has been well-documented in investigations by federal authorities and congressional probes.

But the Georgia case is the first time he has been charged with a crime in any of the indictments brought against the former president.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about Roman, 51, and the charges that now threaten to send him, Trump, and other top allies to prison.

Who is Mike Roman?

Roman served as director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. And according to communications that surfaced last year during the investigation by the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he handled much of the legwork around organizing the seven slates of fake Trump electors purporting to represent the electoral votes from battleground states including Pennsylvania.

How does Mike Roman factor into the Georgia indictment?

Roman is one of 18 allies and aides who Georgia prosecutors say participated in a conspiracy to undermine and overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

According to the indictment, his efforts included working with other campaign officials to organize slates of so-called fake electors in Georgia and other battleground states that had been won by President Joe Biden.

For instance, the indictment alleges that in late November 2020, Roman urged other campaign officials to contact state legislators in Georgia to encourage them to unlawfully appoint Trump electors.

He also organized speakers for a Dec. 10, 2020, hearing before a Georgia House committee to spread false information that the state’s vote had been riddled with fraud, prosecutors said.

Roman allegedly also coordinated recruitment of Trump electors in Georgia and in other states, working with others to collect their names and contact information in a spreadsheet and asked contacts on the ground in Georgia to keep him updated as those false electors gathered Dec. 14, 2020, to pretend to cast the state’s electoral votes.

What are Mike Roman’s Philadelphia roots?

Raised in Kensington, Roman briefly left the city to attend the University of Miami. But he quickly returned after dropping out and found a career in politics.

He played a key role in Bruce Marks’ 1993 special election campaign for the Pennsylvania Senate, in which Marks — a Republican and the seeming loser of that race — sued, contending that the vote had been riddled with fraud and that dozens of ballots from heavily Latino blocks of Kensington were forgeries or contained other irregularities.

A federal judge agreed, overturning the election results and naming Marks the victor instead, a decision that was believed at the time to be a first in American history.

Roman went on to land a lucrative consulting contact with Freedom Partners, the primary fundraising arm for the right-wing Koch brothers, after stints working as a GOP ward leader in Rhawnhurst and on presidential campaigns including those of George W. Bush, John McCain, and Rudolph Giuliani.

He joined the 2016 Trump campaign and later the White House staff as a special assistant to the president before he was appointed to his role in Trump’s reelection effort.

In Republican circles, Roman is known as a “fraud hunter” and online provocateur. It was Roman who, in 2008, first publicized the presence of two members of the New Black Panther Party — one carrying a billy club — outside of a Philadelphia polling site.

The story became a frequent talking point in conservative media, prompting several stories on Fox News amid GOP accusations of voter intimidation by Democrats in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.