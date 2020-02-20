While registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans in Philadelphia, the desire for presidential merch certainly exists in the suburbs, where Mike Domanico opened a new “Trump Store” in Bensalem just last week. Domanico said business has been so brisk, he had planned to open a second store in the Willow Grove Mall but is now looking at strip-mall locations in Montgomery County after he says the mall backed out of the deal. The Willow Grove Mall did not respond to a request for comment.