Trump also has the benefit of relying on the Republican Party, and he and the RNC together have raised a combined $125 million in the last quarter, bringing their 2019 haul to more than $300 million. That’s more than double what Barack Obama and the Democrats had raised in 2011 toward his reelection. (Although a lot of the money currently given to the Democratic Party will benefit the eventual nominee, that money isn’t being used right now to support a specific candidate the way RNC money can help Trump.)