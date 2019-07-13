The night before the candidates’ forum, Vice President Mike Pence visited one site where reporters saw some 400 men caged in a cell without enough space for some to lie down, no blankets to use on the concrete floor, and the foul smell of body odor in the air. Some said they had been held for more than 40 days and wanted to brush their teeth, though another site Pence visited was cleaner, according to pool reporters who accompanied him.