John Fetterman used a George Santos Cameo video to troll Bob Menendez

Sen. John Fetterman is trolling other politicians once again.

This time, he purchased a “Cameo” video from recently expelled U.S. Rep George Santos, in which he speaks to another scandal plagued colleague — indicted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

“Hey Bobby, uh, look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make ‘em put up or shut up!” Santos said in the Cameo video, which Fetterman posted to social media on Monday. “You stand your ground sir and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there! Stay strong. Merry Christmas.”

Cameo is a website that allows customers to buy personalized videos from celebrities and public figures. Santos charges $200 per video, according to his Cameo page, which notes that he is a “former Congressional ‘Icon’!” He has delivered a hodgepodge of messages through his newly created account, like well-wishes for someone recovering from surgery and an engagement congratulations.

Advertisement

Santos, a Republican who represented parts of Long Island and Queens in New York, and Menendez, a Democrat, both face federal charges.

Fetterman, known for being a master troller, tweeted a message with the video: “I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

Fetterman was the first member of Congress to call on Menendez to resign after federal bribery charges were filed against him in September. At least 30 other senators have joined him in calling for Menendez’ resignation, but Fetterman has maintained a pressure campaign.

On Friday, Fetterman appeared on The View and commented on Santos’ expulsion by linking it to the charges against Menendez.

“We have a colleague in the Senate who actually did much more sinister and serious kinds of things — Sen. Menendez. He needs to go,” Fetterman said on the show.

Menendez has maintained his innocence and has declined to step down.

Should he choose to run for reelection, Menendez will face a slew of challengers looking to unseat him, including Tammy Murphy and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim.

Fetterman isn’t a new customer at Cameo.

During his 2022 campaign, he purchased a Cameo video from Jersey Shore reality TV show star Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi addressed to his rival, Mehmet Oz, which cost almost $400. In that video, Snookie took jabs at Oz being a new resident in Pennsylvania in line with Fetterman’s campaign messaging against Oz.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job,” Polizzi says in the video. “Personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey because it’s like the best place ever and we’re all hot messes.”

“And don’t worry, because you’ll be back home in Jersey soon,” she later added. “This is only temporary.”