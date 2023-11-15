Tammy Murphy officially launches campaign for Senate in New Jersey

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy launched her campaign for Senate on Wednesday, vowing to protect abortion rights and fight for gun control and climate initiatives if elected to the seat currently held by embattled Sen. Bob Menendez who is facing indictment on bribery charges.

In an announcement video released online Murphy said she “believes New Jersey deserves an effective leader focused on the pressing challenges that families and children face.”

Murphy has never held elected office but enters the race a likely favorite of the established Democratic political class in the state. She has been one of the most involved first ladies in recent New Jersey history — maintaining her own office and staff, and working on several policy priorities, including reducing Black maternal and infant death rates in the state, an issue she highlighted in her launch video.

“When I was pregnant … I worried about a million things like all moms do but I never worried if I’d survive childbirth or if my babies would get the care they needed to,” Murphy said in the video. “I didn’t have to. The money in our family’s bank account and frankly the color my skin meant I could get the best care available but that’s not the case for a lot of women.”

Murphy, 58, enters the field of candidates vying to replace Menendez, who has lost his party’s backing after federal bribery charges but has not ruled out a run. U.S. Rep. Andy Kim launched his campaign last week and has the early support of progressive and liberal leaning groups in the state.

Murphy’s candidacy puts her in position to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. A Virginia native, Murphy’s father was a U.S. Air Force veteran who owned several car dealerships. After graduating from the University of Virginia she worked at Goldman Sachs, holding posts in London, Germany and Hong Kong. She met Phil Murphy at the firm and the two married in 1993 and later settled in New Jersey. They have four children.

Murphy said during her career “a lot of times I was the only woman at the table, a challenge that led me to work twice as hard.”

New Jersey has been a solidly Democratic state in statewide races and successes in this year’s Assembly election could benefit Murphy who helped campaign alongside her husband in several key districts that Democrats held.

In New Jersey, Democratic Party chairmen set ballot positions and that has great sway on who becomes the party’s nominee. Murphy is seen as an early favorite to hold the Democratic countyline.

She’ll likely face criticisms associated with her husband’s tenure — though he remains a popular and powerful Democrat in the state. And she could face questions about her political ideology. Murphy was a registered Republican who donated to Republican candidates. She became a Democrat before her husband’s run for governor.

She’s also known as a prolific fundraiser, who has since raised considerable funds, alongside her husband, for Democrats. Phil Murphy was finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2006 to 2009. The couple also co-owns NJ/NY Gotham FC, a professional women’s soccer team that just won the National Women’s Soccer League championship on Saturday.