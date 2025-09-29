As government shutdown deadline nears, here’s what could be impacted and what’s different this time

The U.S. government is once again on the cusp of a potential shutdown. It’s similar to where things stood in March, when a shutdown was narrowly avoided with a stopgap measure approved with hours to spare.

But things are different now and it’s unclear if enough can happen to change the tide.

Here’s what we know.

What happened in March?

In March, Congress ultimately passed a continuing resolution extending funding through Sept. 30. This continuing resolution was an extension of another continuing resolution passed in December.

At the time, Republicans controlled both the House and Senate, but lacked the supermajority needed to bypass a Senate filibuster. Today, they still control both chambers, but will need at least seven Democrats to vote with them to pass a continuing resolution, a handful fewer than last time.

What’s happening now?

Democrats are pushing for certain provisions related to the Affordable Care Act to be included in the stopgap measure. That’s where the stalemate lies.

The clock is ticking and it’s unclear whether Congress will be able to pass another continuing resolution that meets Democrats’ demands.

What are the main differences between today’s looming shutdown vs. before?

The biggest difference this time around is that tighter fiscal constraints from the top mean there could be more damage if a shutdown occurs.

President Donald Trump recently signaled that, instead of the routine furloughs that typically accompany shutdowns, permanent layoffs could be in play.

What do we know about potential permanent layoffs?

Trump’s administration issued a memo on Wednesday from the Office of Management and Budget directing agencies to make plans for a mass reduction in force if a shutdown happens.

The memo said these layoffs would be separate from the furloughs that typically take place during a shutdown and should apply to programs that are “not consistent with the President’s priorities.”

Those programs would need to rely on discretionary funding, which would lapse as of Wednesday without another available funding source, according to the memo.

What could a shutdown mean for Philadelphia workers?

Federal workers are bracing for impact, saying many agencies are already low-staffed.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are affected by government shutdowns since they are expected to work, but would not receive pay until after the shutdown is lifted. Employees are typically guaranteed back pay.

But layoffs could change this dynamic.

Some of the main groups of employees that a shutdown could impact include (but are not limited to) active members of the military, federal law enforcement, federal transportation workers (like air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents, but not SEPTA), national park employees, scientific researchers, and some healthcare providers.

What have Pennsylvania and area elected officials said?

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) joined Senate Republicans Friday in voting for their plan to prevent a potential government shutdown, being the lone Democrat to do so.

He has said multiple times that he would like to avoid a shutdown at all costs. Fetterman also voted for the Democratic proposal, which would have kept the government open and also reversed cuts to Medicaid from Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) said Monday morning that a shutdown seemed highly likely and called it “terrible policy” by the Democrats in an interview with CNBC.

What could a government shutdown mean for Philly?

In Philadelphia, the most recent government shutdown led to the closing of both Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center.

The city’s Immigration Court was closed, accepting only emergency filings for people already in detention.

Most federal eastern Pennsylvania law enforcement officers continued to work without pay, but some employees deemed nonessential were temporarily furloughed.

Essential Philadelphia International Airport employees continued to work without pay, but resources were strained, with some air traffic controllers being furloughed.

Workers at shelters that serve vulnerable populations and rely on federal funding worried about when payments would come.

What will happen to federal benefits? Or my mail? What about passport processing?

Federal benefits like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would continue, but payments and support could slow down. SNAP benefits could be at risk of running out of funding depending on the length of the shutdown.

National parks may be closed or limited in access. The U.S. Postal Service is not impacted by government shutdowns because it operates independently, according to its website.

Airports will remain open but could face significant delays depending on labor shortages.

The U.S. Passport Agency typically remains open during shutdowns and continues to issue passports. That said, sometimes the process is slowed down based on labor shortages. The State Department could also reduce issuing passports when services are offered in buildings run by agencies that are impacted by the shutdown.

What was the longest government shutdown?

The 2018-19 shutdown — which lasted 35 days, making it the longest in history — was also the second to occur during Trump’s first presidency. That shutdown ended after East Coast airports faced major delays when unpaid air traffic controllers stopped coming to work.

When would the government shut down?

Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration need to reach an agreement by Sept. 30 at midnight. If they don’t, a shutdown would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1.