Less than 24 hours before the House votes on articles of impeachment, Philadelphians are gathering for a rally at Thomas Paine Plaza as part of a national movement to push for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.
The “Impeach & Remove Rally,” organized through MoveOn.org, was getting started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, spanning across JFK Boulevard from the northwest corner of City Hall. More than 600 similar rallies nationwide, touting that “nobody is above the law,” are scheduled for the same time at congressional offices and public squares across the country, according to the website.
“The day that the House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump will be a historic moment that will shape the trajectory of our country for years to come,” reads the event’s FAQ. “We need to make sure that the public support for impeachment that has driven Congress to act is part of that moment and is the closing argument that members of Congress hear before they cast their vote—whatever it may be.”
The rallies were scheduled the night before the House of Representatives votes to determine if Trump becomes the third president in American history to be impeached. The full House vote comes after the Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment on Friday.
The first article charges Trump with abuse of power, saying he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Trump’s political opponents in exchange for military aid. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress, contending that he blocked documents and testimony from being given to government officials during the impeachment inquiry.