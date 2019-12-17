Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: The Bucks County Republican crosses party lines more than most of his GOP colleagues. But he has stuck with his party on impeachment, blasting Democrats over the process. Fitzpatrick has said he will vote against the articles of impeachment and, while saying Trump showed “poor judgment," he argued that any investigation should be handled by law enforcement. But the Justice Department, led by Trump ally Attorney General Bill Barr, has shown no interest in investigating Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine. Fitzpatrick said the Democratic investigation was unfair. “By pursuing an entirely partisan path with an artificial timeline and a predetermined outcome, and with the issue at hand being as serious as the overturning of the results of an election, House leadership has set a very dangerous precedent for our nation, and one which I will not support,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement Tuesday.