Biden calls Trump his vice president after calling Putin the president of Ukraine

President Joe Biden mixed up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Thursday night in his first solo news conference since last fall.

Taking questions from reporters at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., was part of an attempt to refute critics who have said Biden can’t perform off script after a disastrous debate.

The news conference began nearly an hour late, as headlines surfaced about Biden mistakenly referencing Zelensky as “President Putin” at the NATO summit.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said on stage. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!”

Biden began to walk away before quickly returning to the mic in a panic.

“President Putin? He could beat President Putin!” Biden said. “President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin, we gotta worry about it. Anyway.”

“I’m better,” Zelensky said jovially, comparing himself to Putin.

“You are a hell of a lot better!” Biden replied.

It was a rough start to a night that had eyes across the nation on Biden’s ability to prove he’s fit to represent the country for another four years.

Biden then managed to make his other biggest gaffe of the night in response to the first question he received from a reporter at the news conference.

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president,” he said in response to a question about what concerns he has about Harris’ ability to beat Trump if she were at the top of the ticket. “Do I think she’s not qualified to be president? So let’s start there.”

In response to what was supposed to be the final question of the night, Biden said he wouldn’t reconsider running, even if his team showed data that Harris could fare better than him, unless they told him there’s no way he could win. He then claimed that no one, and no poll, is saying that — despite a national conversation progressing about concerns over his ability to defeat Trump, and members of his own party calling on him to step down.

Chaos erupted as reporters tried to shout questions, and Biden’s staff tried to end the press conference, and the president flashed a smile from the stage.

One reporter managed to break through the chorus to ask Biden about Trump criticizing his mix-up between Harris and Trump as a jab at the president’s age and memory.

“Listen to him,” Biden rebuked about Trump.

A staffer spoke over reporters as they erupted again, saying the session had concluded.