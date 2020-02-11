Former Vice President Joe Biden got two hands and a helpful shove from his wife Jill during a New Hampshire rally Monday night.
Shortly after beginning a speech in Manchester, N.H., on the eve of the state’s presidential primary, a shouting heckler holding a cellphone approached Biden’s podium. But before the individual could say much, Jill Biden swiftly moved across the stage and was among those pushing the man back, all as the crowd chanted, “We want Joe! We want Joe!”
“I guess he’s going to follow me to South Carolina next,” the former vice president said as the man was removed from the venue.
Jill Biden joked about the incident following the speech at Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill, telling reporters, “I’m a good Philly girl.”
The former second lady, who grew up in Willow Grove, has been a constant on the campaign trail, giving speeches and holding separate campaign events. On Monday, she delivered a passionate introduction of her husband, telling the New Hampshire crowd he was the only candidate with the experience to take on President Donald Trump in November.
“I’m Joe Biden. Jill Biden’s husband. I rest my case,” Biden told the crowd following his wife’s introduction.
“Joe and I’ve been married for 42 years. This is how we’ve always done things. I’ve campaigned in every election,” she told CNN last month. “I go one way, he goes the other way, and so we can cover more ground and talk to more people.”
After a disappointing finish in Iowa last week, Biden has struggled to gain much ground in New Hampshire, according to recent polls that place him behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Even Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has managed to pull even with Biden in New Hampshire in recent polls.
Despite the poll numbers and Biden’s own prediction during last week’s debate that he would likely “take a hit” Tuesday, University of New Hampshire pollster Andy Smith told the Associated Press as many as 20% of voters in the Granite State will likely wait until Election Day to make up their mind.
“Historically, New Hampshire is known to shift late,” Smith said.