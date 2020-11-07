In this divided country, half of America this weekend fell hard for Philly.
First, a batch of mail ballot results made public Friday morning gave former Vice President Joe Biden his first, narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Then another batch of ballots tallied Saturday afternoon secured victory for Biden in the state, tipping the Electoral College his way.
Biden fans rejoiced with quick takes on social media and exuberance in the street.
Trump supporters, including his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, continued to level unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
Philly was victor or villain, depending on your political point of view
The numbers tell a more textured tale.
Trump did better in Philadelphia than in 2016, when he captured 108,748 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 584,025 votes. Trump took two of the city’s 66 wards that year —the 26th Ward in South Philly and the 66th Ward in Northeast Philly. He also won divisions in some wards on the east side of South Philly and along the river wards of Port Richmond, Bridesburg and Tacony.
Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, between celebratory calls Saturday with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shrugged off Trump’s gains in the city.
“That’s fine,” Brady said of the three wards. “He wan win all of them but they’re not going to call him Mr. President any more.”
Former Gov. Ed Rendell, who cautioned Clinton four years ago about the phenomenon of the “shy Trump voter” — people who support the president but don’t discuss it publicly or with pollsters — said that was still a factor in this election.
“Trump’s message is appealing to people who are angry, to people who are afraid,” said Rendell, who has known the president for decades. “He delivers that message in a way that is far from the truth but in an effective or dramatic way for people who take to it. He was a formidable campaigner.”While the final 2020 ballots were still being counted in Philadelphia, Trump had logged 126,678 votes as of Saturday afternoon, just over 18% in the city. Biden held a commanding margin of nearly 81%, with 561,604 votes here.
Still, Trump held on to the 26th and 66th Wards and also picked up Northeast Philly’s 58th Ward.
State Rep. Kevin Boyle, a Democrat who represents a Northeast Philly district where Trump won some divisions, says his party is struggling to appeal to white, working class voters, a significant portion of Trump’s base. The president’s law-and-order message inaccurately suggested Democrats from Biden on down the ballot wanted to put an end to policing.
“I think the Trump campaign was able to demonize Democratic positions and make them out to be something they aren’t," Boyle said. “There’s no Democrats that I’m aware of in Philadelphia who want to get rid of the police. But I was seeing that. People were believing that.”
Boyle said Trump’s campaign was also effective at galvanizing support from immigrants and first- and second-generation Russians, Ukrainians and Indians in Northeast Philadelphia.
“I think what caught a lot of Democrats by surprise was, even with this maximized turnout, Trump was competitive,” Boyle said. 'I think a lot of Democrats were thinking this was going to be a Democratic landslide."
The national Democratic Party is already in a hot debate about mixed-messaging during the campaign, on issues like the economy and policing. Members of the party’s caucus in the U.S. House were at odds about while waiting for results of the election, according to reports about a Democrats meeting Thursday.
Mark Nevins, a political consultant to Democratic campaigns. saw space for Trump to grow in the 2020 results because of fewer third-party candidates on the ballot this year. Three third-party candidates in 2016 took in nearly 15,000 votes four years ago, a combined 2.2% of the ballots. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen collected just over 4,500 votes in Tuesday’s election, less than 1%.
David Thornburgh, president of The Committee of Seventy, a good-government election watchdog group, predicts a continuing battle between Republicans and Democrats over working-class voters. And he sees that fight starting on the margins, noting that Trump “chipped away” at Biden support in the city while Biden did the same in counties where Trump was running strong.
“It was a game of inches,” Thornburg said. “Chip a little off here, chip a little off there.”