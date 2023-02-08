Wish you could go to the Super Bowl? So does Eagles fan President Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden had one topic he just had to get to first.

Before the list of accomplishments. Before the plans for the future, before greeting other top officials in the U.S. House chamber. Before declaring Tuesday night that the country remains strong, Biden used his State of the Union speech Tuesday night for something else important: the Super Bowl.

Just moments after stepping to the podium, Biden referenced the big game, joking to Chief Justice John Roberts that he’d need a court order because first lady Jill Biden was going to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday while he had to stay in Washington.

Even the president wants to see the Eagles get one more win, and a ring.

Biden, who grew up in Scranton and spent most of his life in Delaware, is an avowed Eagles fan who based his presidential campaign in Philadelphia, and also made a point of hailing the team during a visit to the city Friday. But he joked then he has little choice, given Jill Biden’s local loyalties. She grew up in Willow Grove.

“Fly, Eagles, fly!” the president said during his most recent Philadelphia visit. “Now, the good news is I happen to mean it. But even if I didn’t, I’d say it. You know why? Otherwise, I’d be sleeping alone.”