‘To the window, to the Walz?’ Not quite — but Lil Jon did make a surprise appearance at the DNC

The state of Georgia may have capitalized on one of the most popular memes to come out of this election cycle so far. Walking out to his song “Turn Down for What,” Atlanta local Lil Jon helped the state delegates formalize their support for Vice President Kamala Harris — but with a little extra swagger.

As part of a new twist on the Democratic National Convention roll call votes, DJ Cassidy spun songs that represented each state and territory while delegates announced their endorsements for Harris. Michigan featured a recording of Detroit native Eminem’s “Lose Yourself;” New Jersey, of course, opted for Bruce Springsteen — who starts a two-night stand at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday — with “Born in the USA.”

When it came time for Georgia, the rapper’s presence shook up the in-person crowd and fans watching at home. Since Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, memes ran amok announcing “to the window, to the Walz,” a play on Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’s 2002 club hit “Get Low.”

To meme-ers’ delight, Lil Jon performed a mash-up of “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low” on Tuesday night — but with a dignified twist. He swapped out the lyrics for the former from “turn down for what” to “turnout for what” and in “Get Low” went with a self-censored “VP Harris, Gov. Walz” chant.

The rapper could be seen accompanied by Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams.

“The South’s got something to say,” Williams said.

Fans have also noted the significance of Lil Jon’s appearance considering his former relationship with former President Donald Trump. Lil Jon was a recurring contestant on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 and All Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, making it to the finals both times. In All Star Celebrity Apprentice, the rapper finished in third place.

But as Trump entered into the politics-sphere, Lil Jon distanced himself from Trump, criticizing his rhetoric and views.

“I don’t agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for President,” Lil Jon wrote in 2016. By 2020, when asked if he’d support Trump’s race for reelection against Joe Biden, the rapper was a little harsher with his words, writing: “HOW ABOUT F— NOOOOOO.”