Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park

The Boss is — finally — coming back to the “Streets of Philadelphia.”

Following a sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center, Bruce Springsteen was set to return to the City of Brotherly Love last August with two shows at Citizens Bank Park. However, hours ahead of the first show, Springsteen announced the postponement of his Philadelphia tour dates due to a peptic ulcer disease diagnosis.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are back in action, and Philadelphians will get to see them at the Citizens Bank Park on Aug 21 and Aug. 23.

The 2024 world tour began in Phoenix in March and will continue through 12 countries with 52 dates ending in Vancouver on Nov. 22. Following the Philadelphia shows, Springsteen will make a hometown stop in Asbury Park, N.J. for a sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival show on Sept. 15.

The last time Springsteen and the E Street Band were in town, they delivered a memorable 25-song set, including “Thunder Road,” “Born To Run,” and “Glory Days,” for their first tour in seven years. And fans are ready for round two.

The upcoming shows at the home of the Phillies is the same venue where the band played for over four hours on one day in 2016, the longest show Springsteen has ever played in the U.S.

As Citizens Bank Park prepares for the Boss’ return, here’s everything you need to know to “dance just like a Casanova” at the ballpark.

🎫 Will postponed show tickets be accepted?

Yes — all tickets from the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates. Tickets for Aug. 16, 2023 will be accepted for the Aug. 21, 2024 show, and those for Aug. 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Aug. 23, 2024 show.

📅 Schedule

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play two stadium shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23. Gates open 7:30 p.m. each night.

Before approaching the gates, be sure to have your ticket bar code(s) ready. Note: Screenshots of digital tickets are not accepted for entry.

GA PIT or Field/Floor ticket holders must enter through the Left Field Gate. There is also a no re-entry policy — so once you’re in, you cannot leave and be readmitted to the concert.

Bruce Springsteen performs with Steven Van Zandt (right) and drummer Max Weinberg (left) during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Phila., Pa. on Thurs., March 16, 2023.

✔️ What you can bring

Bags

While bags and backpacks are prohibited at the ballpark, purses and bags for medical needs 12 inch by 12 inch by 1 inch or smaller are allowed.

Signs

If you plan to send the Boss a message from your seat, signs must be no higher than 4 feet tall or longer than 8 feet.

Banners and signs can only be made of cloth, paper, or other light, flexible materials. They cannot be comprised of or need support of wood, metal, or other hard materials. Do not attach or drape them over any part of the ballpark structure.

If your sign blocks a fellow fan’s view, you’ll be asked to take it down — because that’s just rude. Signs cannot have commercial messages, logos, or political endorsements.

Remember, Citizens Bank Park reserves the right to take down any banner or sign that does not follow these requirements.

Cameras

Bags larger than 12 inch by 12 inch by 1 inch, including camera bags, are not allowed into the park, which means professional cameras with large lens are prohibited.

Binoculars

Yes, you can bring your binoculars and periscopes — pros suggest bringing them along for the best experience.

❌ What you can’t bring

Bags that don’t follow set requirements are not allowed; that means no camera bags, large purses, coolers, backpacks, or duffel bags.

Alcoholic beverages and food may not be brought into nor taken out of Citizens Bank Park — bring your photo I.D. to purchase drinks. Food is available for purchase, too. You can bring a sealed water bottle (one per person). Leave your professional cameras, drones, selfie sticks, audio/video recording devices, tablets, fireworks, weapons, laser pointer devices, and projectiles at home.

Bring a coat if it’s raining — umbrellas are a no-no.

If you happen to bring a prohibited item, you may return it to your vehicle, or store them in a locker outside the Third Base Gate for a $10 fee. Lockers open at 5 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park is ADA-compliant. There are wheelchair-accessible gates at every bank of turnstiles, plus elevators for guests with disabilities.

Find two sets of ramps in the ballpark: First Base Ramp for access to the Suite Level, Pavilion/Hall of Fame Club Level, and Terrace Level, and the Left Field Ramp adjacent to the Left Field Gate for access to the Suite Level, Hall of Fame Club, Arcade seating, and Terrace Level.

If you need help getting to your section, request wheelchair service at any of the entry gates. Phillies staff will be there to assist.

Bruce Springsteen canceled his 2 Philadelphia shows at Citizens Bank Park due to illness on Aug. 16, 2023.

🍴 What to eat and drink

Find jerk chicken sandwiches at Bull’s BBQ in the Left Field Plaza or mango water ice in Ashburn Alley and behind Sections 118 and 134. For more options, check out our ultimate guide to food at Citizens Bank Park.

Note: Concession and merchandise purchases are cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). There is a reverse ATM behind section 123 on the main concourse for fans to convert cash to a prepaid debit card.

🚗 How to get to Citizens Bank Park

Parking

Expect to pay $30 for cars and $60 for oversize vehicles. Parking at Citizens Bank Park is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay).

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. You’ll want to arrive early and park in the first available lot. There are no assigned parking spots in the lots.

SEPTA

Take the Broad Street Line to Citizens Bank Park. The NRG Station is located at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, a short walk away from the ballpark. Routes 4 and 17 are the bus routes.

Rideshare

Lot T is your destination for Uber rideshare for all Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center events. Exit the Third Base Gate and walk along Pattison Avenue toward Broad Street to enter the lot and request a vehicle, which will meet each rider in the designated area. You’ll also find an Uber-branded lounge for seating with a charging station.