‘Abbott Elementary’ star Lisa Ann Walter speaks at DNC Ethnic Council meeting

Actress Lisa Ann Walter’s latest guest appearance wasn’t in a movie or TV show, but the Democratic National Convention.

Introduced for her roles in The Parent Trap and Abbott Elementary, Walter endorsed Kamala Harris for president and down-ballot Democratic candidates at the conference’s Ethnic Council meeting Monday. Speaking for nearly 15 minutes, Walter spoke about her Italian-American heritage and its ties to immigration advocacy and American freedoms.

“I’m here for less than one day before I go back to work on Abbott tomorrow morning,” said Walter — an honorary Philadelphian for her beloved portrayal as South Philly teacher Melissa Schemmenti. “There’s nothing more important in my life than being here and making sure our next president is one that will support policies that protect all of us.”

Walter described growing up outside of Washington, D.C., volunteering at canvassing call centers and marching for civil rights issues.

“We did that like other families did Little League,” she said. “It’s sort of in my blood.”

The actress went on to describe her family history with second and third-generation immigrants on both sides of her family. Walter has previously discussed her Italian roots through a partnership with Ancestry.com.

She spoke about Sunday dinners at her great-grandmother’s home in New York City’s Little Italy and her grandfather shining shoes on the Staton Island Ferry so that her mother could go to college — Walter also credited her mother’s wisdom for her win on Celebrity Jeopardy.

“We hear these stories of overcoming adversity and people working really hard to achieve the American dream,” Walter said. “I’ve been involved in politics for a long time, [but] I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited than this election cycle.”

She added, “for our parents, our children, and for the next generation of deserving immigrants dreaming of becoming Americans — that’s why I’m here.”

It’s not Walter’s first time teaming up with Harris. In June, she joined the vice president for a National Call on Reproductive Freedom.