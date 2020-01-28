Toomey has been non-committal when it comes to whether he will support calling witnesses in the impeachment trial, one of the few significant questions remaining for lawmakers to decide. He hasn’t closed the door on the possibility, but has also raised concerns that issuing a subpoena could lead to a legal fight that drags out the trial. And he’s said he sees a “high bar” for taking that step, arguing that any witness would have to have information so compelling it might change votes on the final outcome.