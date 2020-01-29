WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey on Wednesday sent the strongest signal yet that he will not support calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, saying he is “very, very skeptical” any witness could change how he would ultimately vote on Trump’s political fate.
Democrats this week have escalated their insistence that John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, be called to testify. The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton, in a forthcoming book, writes that Trump personally told him he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine unless the country began an investigation into the Joe Biden and his son Hunter, confirming the central accusation in the impeachment charges.
Bolton, who has said he would testify if subpoenaed, could be the first witness with firsthand information to directly link Trump to the plot. The report about his book has rocked the impeachment trial after weeks of Republican resistance to calling witnesses. Late Tuesday, sources close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that Republicans don’t yet have enough votes to block witnesses, a clear sign to those wavering to make their intentions known.
But Toomey said Wednesday that if witnesses are called, it would only be fair for both parties to have the opportunity to call them. And he argued that Hunter Biden would be an important witness because his position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company offers another explanation for why Trump might have withheld aid.
Toomey spoke to The Inquirer and The Morning Call of Allentown on Wednesday morning, the day after opening arguments in the impeachment trial concluded and as Republicans began to truly confront the question of whether any of them would vote to call witnesses.
Toomey had said for days that he only sees witnesses as necessary if they would provide information so compelling it might change his view on the verdict. And he said Wednesday that he saw House Democrats’ case against Trump as “weak” and highly unlikely to meet his “high bar” for removing an elected president.
This is a developing story and will be updated.