Godmother of Soul and Philly native Patti LaBelle sings DNC In Memoriam tribute

Philly’s own Patti LaBelle paid tribute to late Democratic Party members on Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Known best as the Godmother of Soul, LaBelle, 80, sang “You are My Friend” as part of the programming’s In Memoriam segment. Late party members recognized included former First Lady Rosalyn Carter and former California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

It’s not the singer’s first time supporting Democrats.

In 2004, she performed “A Change is Gonna Come,” Sam Cooke’s civil rights anthem, on the DNC stage. She’s also previously supported Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, performing for this year’s White House Juneteenth concert, alongside Gladys Knight, Trombone Shorty, Brittney Spencer, and other musicians.

Other performers at this year’s convention have included Jason Isbell, Mickey Guyton, and a surprise cameo from Lil Jon during Georgia’s participation in the state roll call vote.

» READ MORE: ‘To the window, to the Walz?’ Not quite — but Lil Jon did make a surprise appearance at the DNC

LaBelle, who has her own Philadelphia street named after her, is held in high regard by locals for her legacy.

The Southwest Philly native, who is currently on tour, has previously attributed her hometown for her youthful vigor and continued zest for life.

“It’s the Philly in me,” she told Tamron Hall on her ABC talk show. LaBelle’s 8065 tour — named after her age and her 65th year in music — started in July and ends in December. She’s not making a stop in Philadelphia as of publication time, but will perform in Bensalem on Dec. 6.

And she still has no plans to retire.

“No way. I’m going to keep on going,” she told Billboard earlier this year. “There’s no reason to stop unless you just can’t do anything anymore, right? And how can you retire from something you love?”