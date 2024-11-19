Republican lawmakers are attacking Sarah McBride and her right to use the bathroom. She isn’t taking the bait.

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, who was just elected this month as the first openly transgender member of Congress, called U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s attempts to keep her out of women’s facilities at the U.S. Capitol a distraction.

Mace (R, SC.) introduced a bill Monday prohibiting lawmakers, officers, and House employees from using “single-sex facilities” like restrooms and gym locker rooms “other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

Advertisement

Mace, 46, hasn’t shied away from the fact that the bill takes direct aim at McBride, 34. When a reporter asked directly if Mace introduced the bill because McBride is coming to Congress, she responded “that and more.” Mace misgendered McBride and said the incoming lawmaker “doesn’t get a say” and “does not belong in women’s spaces.”

» READ MORE: Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride wins U.S. House seat, becoming first openly transgender member of Congress

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R, Ga.) also repeatedly misgendered McBride and insisted she is not a woman and should not be able to use women’s spaces when discussing the bill with a reporter. She said transgender women should be banned from using the women’s bathroom in any government-funded facility.

But McBride isn’t giving into the bait.

In a post on X, McBride said that Americans work with people “who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully” every day, and she hopes fellow lawmakers “can muster that same kindness.”

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride added. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”

In June, as President-elect Donald Trump was campaigning on an anti-transgender rights platform, McBride said “the MAGA movement’s obsession with trans people” is part of a “manufactured culture war” and a distraction from problems Trump doesn’t have solutions to.

“Once you respect someone as a really, really hardworking legislator, it’s hard not to then see them as a person; it’s hard not to see other people like them as people,” McBride said in the interview.

» READ MORE: Sarah McBride poised to become the first transgender member of Congress

Trump and his surrogates made attacks against transgender people central to their campaign, even as Trump publicly acknowledged the issue was not a priority for his supporters.

Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican commentator, said on CNN that Mace could be putting forth this bill, in part, to prove her allegiance to Trump and his allies’ ideology.

“She’s run afoul of Republicans in the past for anti-Trump stances,” Soltis said of Mace. “She’s had quite a journey on that front, and so it wouldn’t surprise me if this is part of saying, like, ‘look at me, I’m a true conservative, I’m taking this action.’”