WASHINGTON — Republicans from the Philadelphia region on Friday praised the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian military commander, while Democrats cautioned that the attack could lead to a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.
“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. The world is a better place now that he is dead," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), referring to the Quds Force commander killed by a U.S. drone strike late Thursday. "Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
Democrats, however, questioned whether President Donald Trump is prepared for what comes next after killing one of Iran’s most powerful officials, and raised fears that he could be careening toward another military conflict in the Middle East.
“I fear that this administration used tactics, but has no strategy in the long term and what we cannot accept is a march to an unauthorized war,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Friday morning on MSNBC.
Menendez added that he and other top lawmakers had not been briefed and need to see the intelligence that led to the strike, which U.S. officials said headed off a likely attack on Americans.
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J.), a former Iraq director at the National Security Council in the Obama administration, said that while Soleimani “has the blood of Americans and our allies on his hands,” the aggressive action could have far-reaching consequences.
“The potential for severe retaliation from Iran and Iranian-backed forces is very real, and decisions made during the coming hours and days will determine whether we see the threat of a greater regional war in the Middle East realized,” Kim wrote in a series of tweets.
Kim warned that the attack will “significantly heighten the risk to Americans living in the region including our military and diplomatic presence.”
Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa.), said that Trump’s approach to foreign policy threatens more war.
“The American people will not be well-served by cowboy behavior in the Middle East,” Evans tweeted. “President Obama worked to DE-escalate tensions in the region through a nuclear limitation deal with Iran – President Trump broke that deal and the result has been increased danger in an already volatile region.”
But another local Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, cited the warnings from the Trump administration that an attack on Americans was coming. “Therefore the air strike was needed to protect our American soldiers, diplomats, and civilians serving in critical missions in the region,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement that largely echoed the explanations provided by the U.S. Department of Defense.
The department blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of American service members and their allies in the region, including a contractor’s death on Dec. 27 caused by a rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq.
“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon statement said, later adding, "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”
Menendez said he wants confirmation of that, noting that flawed intelligence led to the second Iraq war. “I want to see what was the intelligence behind this, that led us to this decision that it was imminent at this moment,” he said.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised retaliation.
“A forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands,” Khamenei said in a statement published by Iranian state media.