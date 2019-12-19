Bill Clinton was impeached on Dec. 19, 1998, on two articles charging him with lying under oath and obstruction of justice. The allegations grew out of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Clinton by Paula Jones and cited Clinton’s testimony denying that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 12, 1999. With 67 votes needed to convict, 45 senators voted to convict on the first article while 55 voted to acquit. The vote on the second article was 50-50. The impeachment vote took place on a Saturday so the Daily News, which does not publish a newspaper on Sundays, had to wait a day to report on it.