In the history of the United States, three presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 — and on Wednesday night, Donald Trump joined the list. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as he was about to be impeached.
Here are the Inquirer and Daily News front pages from those historic events.
Andrew Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee who became president after the assassination of his Republican running mate, Abraham Lincoln, was impeached on March 2, 1868, when the House of Representatives approved eight articles of impeachment. The House approved three more the next day. The Republican-controlled House impeached Johnson for interfering in Reconstruction efforts in the South after the Civil War. He avoided removal from office in May of that year, when the Senate vote on three articles of impeachment fell one vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority to convict.
Bill Clinton was impeached on Dec. 19, 1998, on two articles charging him with lying under oath and obstruction of justice. The allegations grew out of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Clinton by Paula Jones and cited Clinton’s testimony denying that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 12, 1999. With 67 votes needed to convict, 45 senators voted to convict on the first article while 55 voted to acquit. The vote on the second article was 50-50. The impeachment vote took place on a Saturday so the Daily News, which does not publish a newspaper on Sundays, had to wait a day to report on it.
The headline of one front-page story that day noted that Hillary Clinton was “a more popular Clinton.”
A starkly divided House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday
In votes that concluded at 8:34 p.m. and 8:51, the House approved two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress, almost 21 years to the day after Bill Clinton was impeached.
Richard Nixon announced his resignation on Aug. 8. 1974, effective the next morning, before the House of Representatives could vote on three articles of impeachment alleging obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress. The charges stemmed from the Watergate break-in of the Democratic headquarters and the subsequent cover-up.