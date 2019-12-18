WASHINGTON — A starkly divided House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, making him only the third U.S. president ever to face that fate.
The historic vote will reflect the searing divisions over not just his conduct, but also facts and reality, that have come to define American politics and which have only accelerated under Trump.
Almost every House Democrat has said they will support the two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and every Republican is expected to oppose the push.
“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) wrote in an open letter Tuesday. “But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.' That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”
Trump, in his own letter hours earlier, disputed every aspect of Democrats’ charges and accused them of abusing their offices and violating their oaths.
The charges, “include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump wrote. “You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build. ... It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”
He accused Democrats of staging a coup because they never accepted the results of the 2016 election. The Constitution grants the House the “sole power” of impeachment.
The initial machinations began about 9 a.m. in what is likely to be a day full of fiery debate. Republicans sought to adjourn minutes after the U.S. House came into session, the first of what are expected to be numerous procedural maneuvers sure to be shot down by the majority Democrats.
Among the few lawmakers in either party who plans to break ranks is Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Cape May County Democrat whose decision has proved so explosive that he’s expected to become a Republican. In the Trump presidency, Van Drew’s shift shows, U.S. politics are now defined by whether you are with Trump or against him. The impeachment process has made that as clear as ever.
There are expected to be almost no cross-over votes Wednesday, and polls have shown hardened attitudes on impeachment after an initial shift, with few voters moved in either direction by long hours of sworn, televised testimony.
The GOP-led Senate is widely expected to clear Trump in a trial in January, but the divisive issue is sure to reverberate far longer as the president campaigns for reelection and Democrats try to unseat him. Polls show the country sharply divided over impeachment, mostly along predictable party lines.
Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his office and undercutting national security by using aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia as leverage to advance his personal political prerogatives. They have cited the sworn testimony of nonpartisan career diplomats who all came to the same understanding: that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was running a shadow foreign policy focused on the president’s political interests, and that Trump withheld vital military aid and a coveted White House visit from Ukraine’s new president while seeking investigations into Democrat Joe Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats say Trump has also obstructed their lawful investigation by refusing to allow top aides to testify or turn over documents that would offer more insight into his actions, and potentially firmly connect the dots laid out by the witnesses who did speak.
Trump, in his letter Tuesday, said he was putting the country’s interest first, not seeking campaign help, and that his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a conversation at the center of the impeachment, was “totally innocent.”
For the most part, Republicans have not disputed the actual facts of the situation, though they have argued that Trump was within his rights to withhold aid or seek investigations into corruption — even though the president only mentioned Biden and the hacking theory, not wider corruption, in his call with Zelensky.
Largely, though, the GOP has focused on raising questions about Biden’s conduct, unfounded theories rejected by U.S. intelligence agencies and law enforcement that Ukraine tried to harm Trump in 2016, and on accusing Democrats of seeking to overturn the 2016 election
Some have argued that Trump’s actions don’t rise to the level of removing a duly elected president. Others have said there was nothing at all wrong.
Those debates are expected to play out again on the House floor for hours Wednesday before a vote likely in the early evening.