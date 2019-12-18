“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) wrote in an open letter Tuesday. “But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.' That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”