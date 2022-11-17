WASHINGTON — The official White House Christmas tree is coming from Pennsylvania.

An 18-and-a-half foot Concolor Fir is scheduled to arrive from Auburn, in Schuylkill County, on Friday for display at the most famous address on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The tree will stand floor-to-ceiling in the White House’s Blue Room. It comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, owned by the Shealer family. The farm was named the 2022 Grand Champion Grower by the National Christmas Tree Association, according to the White House.

First lady Jill Biden will welcome the tree along with Kelly Hokanson, the spouse of the National Guard Bureau chief.