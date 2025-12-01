A New Jersey Senate hearing on a proposal to scale back the authority of a state oversight office degenerated Monday into a blistering back-and-forth between Attorney General Matthew Platkin and State Sen. James Beach.

A bill from Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D., Union) would shift the state comptroller’s investigative responsibilities regarding long-form corruption fraud or organized criminal activity probes, to the State Commission of Investigation (SCI).

The legislation drew opposition from two of the state’s most prominent Democrats, Platkin, who has served as New Jersey’s top lawyer since 2022, and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim (D., N.J.).

But Democrats on the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee appeared agitated by their presence at the marathon hearing.

Beach, the committee’s chairman who represents Camden and Burlington Counties, told fellow Democrat Platkin the bill was necessary “because of you,” though the bill does not involve the attorney general’s office.

Platkin, who’d been critical of the bill, answered, “Now you’re saying the quiet part out loud.”

Beach suddenly went on a tirade excoriating Platkin on his overall performance as attorney general, calling him a “problem,” questioning his ethics, and telling Platkin he’d been “sloppy” in bringing various indictments. ”And," Beach said, “your leadership has been lacking.”

Platkin, an appointee of outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy, retorted, “This isn’t about me.”

The exchange may reflect sore feelings at Platkin within some corners of the Democratic Party following his pursuit of a corruption case against businessman and South Jersey power broke George E. Norcross III.

Beach chairs the Camden County Democratic Committee, a position previously held by Norcross.

Platkin’s office is currently seeking to reinstate a racketeering case against Norcross after a judge dismissed the indictment earlier this year. Norcross has also come into conflict the state comptroller’s office, which is targeted

Prior to his heated exchange with Platkin, Beach got into it with Kim, whose victory in the Senate race last year came after battles with the Democratic machine. Kim, who had previously criticized the bill, said he’d broken away from responsibilities in Washington to attend the hearing.

Kim advanced to the hearing microphone with two aides, which angered Beach.

“What makes you special that you can come up with your people?” Beach said to Kim. After Kim’s allotted time expired, he continued to talk. Beach yelled, “Your three minutes are up. You don’t run the meeting.”

Beach then criticized Kim for voting in favor of several of President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees.

“Why did you vote with him [Trump] so many times? Tell me. Tell me. Why don’t you tell me? Why did you vote to approve [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio? Why did you vote to approve [Secretary of Homeland Security] Kristi Noem?” Beach castigated the senator.

Following the fiery exchanges, Beach’s committee voted to advance the bill to the Senate floor.

The legislation states that the comptroller could continue its essential auditing functions but in practice it would remove the office’s ability to conduct investigations or issue subpoenas. In effect, the comptroller could still review government agencies’ finances but would no longer be empowered to probe misconduct or force corrective action.

The Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) would still audit Medicaid-fraud cases, but its investigations arm would be absorbed by the SCI.

The comptroller office’s reports on corruption, waste, and mismanagement have long frustrated officials across the state. But opponents of the legislation see it as an effort to weaken the state’s financial watchdog.

Both Kim and Platkin were not called to speak until the hearing, which had taken up other bills, had gone on for nearly five hours. That annoyed Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who accused Beach of not allowing the two to speak for so long.

“That is a senator,” Bhalla said. “And this is a disgrace. This whole hearing is a sham.”

The nasty tone of the hearing even took some lawmakers by surprise.

“I hope it’s last time I ever see it,” said State Sen. John McKeon (D., Essex County). “I’m so proud to be here everyday, but now right now. So let’s stop.”

While Platkin and Kim have been vocal in their opposition to the bill, New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill said she was “opposed to efforts that weaken essential accountability and oversight, including with our watchdog agencies,” but added she “would not weigh in on pending legislation as it changes, is amended, and moves through the legislature.”

In his introduction of the bill, Scutari said it would strengthen accountability by reviving the historic SCI and eliminating duplicative efforts between state oversight entities.

“The investigations operations of the Office of the State Comptroller is smaller than, and different from, its main responsibilities, which are Medicaid fraud, procurement oversight, and audit functions,” the bill says. “Transferring the investigations function to the State Commission of Investigation does not curtail those responsibilities and is a more logical fit that will capitalize on its experience and success,” the bill says.

Critics argue in a state that has long been plagued with government corruption, the more watchdogs, the better.

And Platkin charges that the motivation is personal. The acting state comptroller, Kevin Walsh, has taken an aggressive approach to the job since taking over in 2020. He led investigations on police accountability, government waste and fraud and investigations into government benefit plans.

A recent investigation released in September targeted Norcross in a scathing investigation alleging conflicts of interest and violations of public contracting laws related to the South Jersey power broker’s insurance empire. The report alleged that Norcross’ Conner Strong and Buckelew, and PERMA, separate entities owned by the same parent company under Norcross, operated as one entity, with one steering contacts to the other.

Norcross told Politico that the report was “rife with factual inaccuracies and evidences a fundamental lack of understanding of the issues, here how insurance markets work.” He called Walsh a politically motivated ally of Platkin.

Senators have blocked Walsh’s confirmation for years, keeping him in acting status. If the bill becomes law, he would no longer be in charge of the office.

As the bill shifts power to the SCI, it also increases the three commissioners’ salaries and changes who appoints the chair from the governor to the Senate president and the Assembly speaker.

Last week, Platkin wrote on social media, “This Thanksgiving, the NJ Senate is killing a gov’t watchdog that stops wasteful spending, giving politically powerful individuals broad powers to intimidate law enforcement fighting corruption & even letting them tap phones. Outrageous.”