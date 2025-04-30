Josh Gottheimer created a fake Spotify Wrapped to show he’s a Springsteen fan. Now The Boss’ guitarist is endorsing him for N.J. governor.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a fan of Bruce Springsteen — so much so that he shared a fake Spotify Wrapped to prove it. It turns out Springsteen’s guitarist Stevie Van Zandt is a fan of Gottheimer.

Gottheimer, a Democrat from Bergen County, is a moderate candidate running in a six-person primary for New Jersey governor. The June 10 election is highly competitive and all six Democratic candidates are seen as having a path to victory.

Van Zandt, a founding member of Springsteen’s E Street Band, endorsed Gottheimer at a gathering of Bergen County Democrats at Sanzari’s, an Italian restaurant in New Milford, Wednesday evening.

“You know me well enough to know I would never steer you wrong,” Van Zandt said, according to to a transcript of his remarks. “This is the guy that’s going to keep what’s best in Jersey and guide our state to be even better in the future, the next governor of New Jersey, Josh Gottheimer.”

Van Zandt has a full resume as a musician, producer, and actor, which includes playing Silvio Dante on The Sopranos and creating and starring in Netflix’s Lilyhammer. And he grew up in Middletown, N.J.

But Van Zandt’s connection to Springsteen as a guitarist, producer, and backup vocalist is particularly resonant for Gottheimer, who has tried to make his admiration for Springsteen a facet of his public persona.

Gottheimer walked out to Springsteen’s “Glory Days” when he launched his gubernatorial run in November. His dog is named Rosalita after a Springsteen song — Rosie for short. His campaign website says that since he was a kid he catches a Springsteen show “every chance” he gets.

Gottheimer has spent time with Van Zandt before, posting a photo with him in September when Springsteen and the E Street Band performed in Asbury Park.

But Gottheimer also had a bit of a PR-nightmare (albeit a silly one) surrounding “The Boss” in December.

Gottheimer joined in on the chorus of Spotify listeners sharing their “Wrapped” results, a report compiled by the music streaming platform that highlights listening patterns.

His top five songs were all by Bruce Springsteen — or so he wanted us to think.

“No surprises here …“ he posted on X. ”Fun fact: My first ever concert was at Meadowlands to see The Boss!"

But Gottheimer’s Spotify Wrapped looked a bit different than everyone else’s. The font, spacing and resolution were off.

That’s because it wasn’t real.

Gottheimer later admitted to posting an altered report because he shares his Spotify with his kids, and shook it off as a “fun holiday” post.

“This would be my Spotify Wrapped if I didn’t share my account with my 12 and 15-year-old kids,” he said in a statement to NJ Advance Media at the time. “While it’s Springsteen all day for me — don’t get me wrong, I still love listening to Taylor Swift!”

His real Spotify Wrapped, obtained by The Inquirer, did list Bruce Springsteen as his #1 artist. His #1 song, however, was by Billy Joel, with Springsteen’s “She’s the One” at #3.

Swift, another celebrity Democratic backer, fell at #5 with Billy Joel, Drake, and Travis Scott before her.

Springsteen has long supported Democrats, and Van Zandt told The Times, a British newspaper, that their band lost some of their U.S. fan base as a result. Springsteen has not made an endorsement in the New Jersey governor’s race.

Springsteen endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election and performed at an October musical rally for her in Philadelphia that was also attended by former President Barack Obama and John Legend.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, declared Sept. 23 as Bruce Springsteen Day in April 2023. Former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, is also a big Springsteen fan despite their political differences. On one occasion, Christie obsessively tweeted from a Springsteen concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.