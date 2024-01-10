Gov. Phil Murphy calls on bus companies to give notice before sending buses with migrants to N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined the chorus of elected officials asking for prior notice before buses drop off thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Murphy sent a letter to nearly two dozen bus companies on Monday asking for charter buses carrying migrants to provide at least 32 hours notice before dropping them off in the Garden State. He also asked for the companies to provide various details about the passengers on the bus, such as how many single adults and families are on board, and the planned route.

These details have been a mystery to state and local officials, with buses from Texas showing up without warning. There have also been no precautions in place to ensure the passengers reach their final destinations safely, said Murphy, a Democrat. He blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for his efforts to send migrants arriving at the southern border to heavily Democratic cities like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver.

More than 1,800 migrants were brought to New Jersey on dozens of charter buses over the course of the past week, Murphy said in the Monday letter.

Even though most of the passengers are headed to New York City, the buses are dropping them off in Jersey instead due to restrictions New York City Mayor Eric Adams put in a December executive order that limits bus drop-offs to certain times and locations, and calls for 32 hours notice of the arrivals. But Adams’ administration said buses aren’t complying with the order, anyway.

“As we continue to see more migrants arrive to our state at the hands of the Governor of Texas, who is reportedly funding the passengers’ transportation with taxpayer funds, notice to New Jersey officials in advance of these individuals’ anticipated arrival is critical to ensuring the health and safety of passengers once they arrive in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy will share the information with Adams’ administration “to ensure the passengers’ health and safety there,” he said.

Chicago began enforcing a similar policy to New York in December, towing and impounding a bus that arrived without notice or following the city’s guidelines. Buses began dropping off migrants in the suburbs instead, which have since passed similar ordinances.

Buses carrying asylum-seekers have also been sent to Philadelphia since November 2022, and the most recent one arrived nearly a month ago on Dec. 17.

Adams is suing 17 bus companies for transporting the migrants, and all of them are listed as recipients in Murphy’s letter.

“We don’t make policies,” David Jones, an employee at Buckeye Coach LLC, one of the charter companies, told the Associated Press in response to Adams’ lawsuit. “We are just a transportation company.”

Some of the bus companies named in Murphy’s letter did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

