Under the plan, the marginal tax rate will increase from 8.97% to 10.75% for households earning more than $1 million annually. The deal will also give tax rebates of up to $500 to families with at least one child who earn less than $150,000, or less than $75,000 for single parents. The tax will go into effect with this year’s budget, while rebate checks will be based on next year’s tax filings.