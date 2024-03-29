New Jersey must redesign its ballots after judge grants Andy Kim’s challenge to party bosses

A federal judge on Friday ordered New Jersey to redesign its election ballots months before its June primary, upending a long-standing system by which the state’s party leaders have granted favored candidates preferred positions and potentially tilted results in their favor.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi, comes in response to a lawsuit brought by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J.) who filed the challenge to what is known as “the line” amid his Democratic primary race against New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy to replace U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Murphy exited the race last week, but Kim pressed on with the suit, calling the state’s method of ballot design unconstitutional.

“This is not a system I want to participate in,” Kim told reporters in an online news conference earlier this week. “I think it’s unfair. That’s why I’m trying to change it.”

New Jersey is the only state in the country that allows county parties and local political leaders to place the candidates they back in prominent positions on primary ballots — a system known as “the line.” Challengers without party backing are exiled to what candidates call “ballot Siberia” on other parts of the ballot.

Studies have shown that candidates whose names appear on what is known as “the line” generally received anywhere from a 7 to 19% advantage from the preferred ballot position.

In his opinion Friday, Quraishi agreed with Kim that the system unfairly disadvantages candidates who don’t receive the backing of party leaders.

“The court wishes to make clear that it recognizes the magnitude of its decision,” the judge wrote. But, Quraishi added: “The integrity of the democratic process for a primary election is at stake.”

Kim, responding to the ruling, called it “a victory for a fairer, more democratic politics in New Jersey.”

“It’s a victory built from the incredible grassroots work of activists across our state who saw an undemocratic system marginalizing the voices of voters, and worked tirelessly to fix it,” he said in a statement. “While fixing this unfair ballot system is a massive step forward towards perfecting our democracy, there is still work to be done.”

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read the opinion: