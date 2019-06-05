For the state legislature, New Jersey residents picked Democratic and Republican nominees for all 80 seats in the General Assembly ahead of the November general election. Only a handful of races across the state featured competitive primaries. In the 8th District, which is mostly in Burlington County, with small parts of Camden and Atlantic Counties, there were contested races for both Republicans and Democrats, while the 3rd and 6th Districts had competitive contests on the Democratic side. Here are results for competitive Assembly races in South Jersey.