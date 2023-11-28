Powerful Koch network endorses Nikki Haley for president, hoping to boost her in key states like Pa.

A politically powerful conservative organizing group that spent several million dollars in Pennsylvania in the 2022 midterms, announced Tuesday it will endorse Nikki Haley for president.

Americans For Prosperity Action, a group backed by the Koch brothers, had already indicated it would not support former president Donald Trump and called Haley the candidate with the best shot against him in the GOP primary, in an announcement Tuesday.

The endorsement gives Haley a boost as she continues to battle Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place and means on-the-ground organizational strength in early voting states as well as key general election states, including Pennsylvania.

The backing also builds on growing momentum for Haley who has been running close with DeSantis and who some polling shows fares better in a general election match-up with President Joe Biden than DeSantis or Trump.

“Nikki Haley offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era, to win the Republican primary and defeat Joe Biden,” AFP senior advisor Emily Seidel said. “Haley has what it takes to lead a policy agenda that will take on our nation’s biggest challenges, and help ensure our country’s best days are ahead of us. And with the grassroots and data capability that we bring to bear in this race. No other organization is better equipped to help her do it.”

In September, the group ramped up its endorsement process — backing several Republican challengers early in hopes of bolstering those campaigns and avoiding a repeat of 2022 losses. Those candidates include Ryan Mackenzie, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Susan Wild in Pennsylvania’s 7th district, which encompasses the Lehigh Valley, and Rob Mercuri, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Chris DeLuzio in the 17th near Pittsburgh.

AFP, which produces ads and direct mail but largely puts money into canvassing, has also endorsed GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick. The group has said a goal in early 2024 will be persuading general election voters, who don’t typically vote in primaries, to turn out for Haley.

A major force in a key election battleground

Already, the organization has reached out to 4.3 million potential GOP primary voters this election cycle in battleground states, including Pennsylvania. In 2022, AFP spent nearly $80 million.

While Pennsylvania’s April 23 primary is late in the cycle and unlikely to be determinative, its general elections will be hugely influential in assigning political power in Washington. House and Senate races will play a role in deciding which party controls Congress and the state is always critical in the battle for the White House.

“The top of the ticket sets the tone for the entire cycle,” Seidel said.

The group noted Haley’s record as governor and her plans to cut spending, simplify the tax code and reform social security as reasons for their backing.

But much of their argument came down to electability.

Polling by AFP shows Haley has the lowest unfavorability rating of any candidate in the GOP primary and that voters who support another candidate still have an overall favorable impression of her.

So far the GOP contest has been dominated by Trump, who despite his unprecedented legal troubles, leads Haley and DeSantis in early states by close to 30 points.

“Americans for Prosperity has already lit millions of dollars on fire this primary only to watch President Donald Trump’s lead grow,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc. said in a statement. “No amount of money can break the bond President Trump has with voters. He kept his promises.”

DeSantis’ campaign mocked the endorsement as basically one for Trump, the implication being with Haley and DeSantis both in the race and splitting votes, Trump would come out on top.

As Haley gains on DeSantis she may face more scrutiny. Mudslinging so far largely been from Trump to DeSantis and from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to Trump, with Haley rarely directly attacking Trump.

“Either run against him or don’t run against him,” Christie said in a statement his campaign released shortly after AFP’s Haley endorsement. “If you’re running for second place, tell everybody you’re running for second place.”

The field has whittled but with little indication of anyone catching Trump. Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all qualified for the final GOP debate on Dec. 6.