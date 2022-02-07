A Pennsylvania judge tasked by the state Supreme Court with recommending a new map for congressional districts on Monday selected the one that Republican lawmakers passed but Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed as a partisan gerrymander.

The map was chosen from 13 proposals submitted to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court following a breakdown of the normal redistricting process and a whirlwind of legal activity. Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough was poised to pick the state’s new congressional map from the ones already proposed to her when the Supreme Court took over the case last week, assigning her to recommend a map to the high court instead.

The map McCullough chose was introduced by Republicans without input from Democrats. It was later amended without advance public review and passed in the face of opposition from Wolf, who criticized it as unnecessarily dividing communities across the state to unfairly boost Republicans politically.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) submitted the map to the court, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) and Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) urged the court to choose it. They said that map should be given added weight because it passed the legislature.

Wolf’s veto capped a failure of the usual process for re-drawing the states congressional district every 10 years, which is supposed to happen through legislation. In anticipation of that breakdown, McCullough had requested the proposals from various parties in a pair of redistricting cases. Republican legislative leaders submitted the map they passed. Other parties to the case that submitted maps included Wolf, Democratic lawmakers, and good-government groups.

The state Supreme Court then took over the case, assigning McCullough to recommend a map and file a report explaining her choice, which she did Monday.

Whatever the high court does next will draw intense scrutiny.

The justices are not bound by McCullough’s recommendation and can alter it, pick a different map from the proposals, or even draw one of its own.

This story is developing and will be updated.